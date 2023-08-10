MOSES LAKE - There's a new gathering place to enjoy locally-made alcohol. Moses Lake Distillery opened its new tasting room two weeks ago. The Moses Lake-based spirits maker is having its grand opening ribbon cutting on Thursday, Aug. 10.
Owned by Zach Hughes, Moses Lake Distillery opened in 2021. Hughes' business manufactures whiskey and rum. Prior to opening of their own tasting room, Moses Lake Distillery would serve some of its spirits at the now defunct Squirrel Fight Brewery that was next to Chicos Pizza. The space next to the pizzeria is now occupied by Moses Lake Taproom.
Moses Lake Distillery's tasting room serves a short, rotating list of cocktails, flights and bottles of its liquor.
Within the next couple of months, the distillery plans to serve food, but only serves dry snacks like chips in the interim.
Moses Lake Distillery's tasting room can be found at 121 W. 3rd Ave. in Love & Lumber.