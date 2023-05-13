OTHELLO - A Moses Lake couple is hurt after they were involved in a three-vehicle crash near Othello on Saturday.
State Troopers say 34-year-old Amber Lisenby was crossing SR 17 via Cunningham Rd. just after 2:30 p.m. when she allegedly pulled out in front a southbound vehicle occupied by 67-year-old Bobby Cook and 64-year-old Brenda Cook, both of whom are from Moses Lake.
The Cooks crashed into Lisenby, causing Lisenby to cross into the northbound lane where she was hit by a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Dakota Burgstaler; Troopers did not have a city of origin listed for Burgstaler.
Everyone sustained what was believed to be minor injuries and all were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The cause of the crash was Lisenby's failure to yield for the Cooks, according to Washington State Patrol.
It's unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.