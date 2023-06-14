MOSES LAKE - Originally from East Wenatchee, Stacey Burts of Moses Lake is exalted in the eyes of his colleagues and community members after his harrowing attempt to save his co-worker from imminent danger on Monday.
Burts is employed with Ace Services, LLC, a construction company out of Moses Lake.
Ace Services owner George Ramos says his team was rebuilding a burned outbuilding in the 800 block of Loop Drive when they heard a commotion. Ramos says workers were wrapping up for the day when a lady walked by and told the workers that a man was harming a woman.
One of the workers walked over and attempted to calm down 30-year-old Byron Combs, but Combs’ aggression only intensified when he brandished his handgun. Another worker came over and attempted to diffuse Combs, but to no avail.
“He pointed the gun at the second guy, prompting the first person who confronted him to run away. Combs looked dead into the eyes of the second person and told him ‘I’m going to kill you,’” Ramos told Source ONE News.
That’s when the worker put his hands up, turned around and started walking away. Burts saw that as his co-worker was walking away, but Combs remained transfixed on the potential shooting victim with his gun still pointed at him. Ramos says Burts jumped into his truck, put it in drive and rammed the gunman’s vehicle, fearing that he was going to shoot his colleague in the back.
“We just lost one of our members to suicide two weeks ago and Stacey was determined not to lose another work friend,” Ramos told Source ONE News.
Ramos says Stacey rammed his truck into the gunman’s car, prompting the Combs to shoot several times from inside the vehicle. When Stacey backed up, Combs allegedly emptied his ammo clip into Stacey’s work truck with two bullets going through the windshield, two into the hood and one through the passenger side mirror. Ramos says Stacey crouched down inside the truck during the barrage of gunfire. He was unhurt.
After running out of ammo, Combs and the woman he was allegedly assaulting got in their damaged car and took off only to break down a short distance away. Combs fled on foot and attempted to swim away in Moses Lake, but was caught by police a short time later. Combs was arrested and booked into jail on an attempted murder charge.
Ramos says Stacey’s act of courage is a testament to the type of person he is and he’s now being hailed as a hero amongst his colleagues.
Ace Services is asking the community for help in replacing the totaled 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck Stacey used in his attempt to save his work friend. The vehicle is mostly damaged by the gunfire and is considered totaled. Ramos says the vehicle is insured, but the payout to cover it will be far from the funds needed to purchase another work truck.
To donate to help Ace Services replace its damaged truck, click here.