MOSES LAKE - The increasing call volume seemingly caused by the city's homeless population is intensifying the staffing dilemma at the Moses Lake Police Department, as indicated by interim City Manager Kevin Fuhr. Fuhr says a recent uptick in crime is also a contributing factor.
Fuhr assumed the interim city manager position following the resignation of Allison Williams last week.
Fuhr says four to five police officers are working per shift, but it's not enough.
The city council was handed a proposal on Tuesday for the hiring of six additional police officers and two new patrol vehicles.
Fuhr says each officer is handling about 1,000 calls per year in Moses Lake and hopes to have 7-8 officers working per shift each day.
Council members appeared receptive to the idea and are now considering how to fund Fuhr's request. The cost for what is being requested is just under $1 million.
The council could make a motion to approve Fuhr's request at its next meeting.