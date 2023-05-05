MOSES LAKE - In an effort to comply with the state's Homestead Act, the city of Moses Lake is in the process of designating one of its city-owned properties as a living site where people living out of vehicles and RVs can live without facing the risk of impoundment.
During Tuesday's Ad Hoc Homeless Committee public meeting at Moses Lake city hall, committee members recommended that the municipality convert the former city firing range into a protected living site where homeless people can reside in vehicles and RVs.
Located near SGL Carbon on Randolph Rd. NE, the former firing range was part of the former Moses Lake police training facility.
The consideration comes after a group of homeless people living in RVs on Central Drive were given 30 days to vacate.
If the firing range is officially chosen, the city says some clean up will be required, security cameras will be needed and the installation of public restrooms will be warranted. The city is also considering repurposing one of the abandoned police training buildings as a police check-in point for the site.
At the city's May 23rd regular meeting, staff will provide updated operating rules for the RV location and an updated policy for impounding vehicles, if vehicles are abandoned. The city says it would cost $5,000 to prepare the site for living.
Moses Lake resident Mick Hansen says the motor vehicle and RV living site is a good idea because it "isn't as restrictive," as the Open Doors Sleep Center. Hansen was responsible for harboring much of the city's homeless population at one of his properties on Marina Drive leading up to the pandemic. Hansen says some of the transient population tends to go elsewhere if the environment they're living in is too controlled.