MOSES LAKE – The City of Moses Lake's highly anticipated community forum, which was set to introduce new city manager candidates on Tuesday, Sept. 5, as well as the private interviews slated for Wednesday, has been postponed.
The sudden change of events came after two candidates unexpectedly withdrew their names from consideration late last week. Both individuals have secured job positions in other cities, leaving only one contender in the running for the vital role.
Given the unforeseen circumstances, the city council deemed it prudent to pause and expand the candidate pool before proceeding.
Efforts are now underway, in collaboration with the human resources department, to identify at least two more suitable candidates for the role. The aim is to finalize the additions as swiftly as possible to minimize delays and reschedule the interviews for later this month.
Efforts to seek city manager candidates developed following the resignation of former city manager Alison Williams in June.