MOSES LAKE - By June 1, Allison Williams will no longer Moses Lake's city administrator.
The Moses Lake city council accepted Williams' resignation during a special meeting on Friday, May 19. Williams' resignation takes May 31. It isn't known if Williams resigned on her own accord or was asked to resign. Source ONE News left a voicemail for city attorney Katherine Kenison prior to the special meeting, but did not hear back.
Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr has been appointed to replace Williams in an interim capacity upon her official departure from the city. Fuhr will remains interim until the city finds a permanent replacement. During the meeting, Williams received a standing ovation from those in attendance at the meeting and appeared to receive gifts.
Williams became the city's first female city manager when she was hired in December 2019. She replaced former city manager John Williams who had resigned in July 2019 amid claims of harassment and discrimination.
Williams was Wenatchee's executive services director prior to her appointment as Moses Lake's city manager.