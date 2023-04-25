MOSES LAKE - Chipotle's signature burritos, tacos, salads, burrito bowls and quesadillas will become available to the public in Moses Lake on Saturday, May 6. The exact opening date has been announced online.
The restaurant is in a multi-tenant commercial building on Maiers Rd. next to Taco Bell. The Moses Lake Chipotle will have a fully functioning pre-order drive-thru pick up window.
The commercial space will also be occupied by MOD Pizza; a business venture that is expected to open to the public this summer. A tenant space between the two restaurants has yet to be filled.
The building is owned by Hogback Development out of Yakima as is the Fairfield Inn & Suites across the street.
Hogback Development was responsible for constructing the facility that houses Starbucks in Ephrata.