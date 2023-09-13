MOSES LAKE - The city of Moses Lake is scraping plans to hire six new police officers as initially proposed by City of Moses Lake Interim Manager Kevin Fuhr.
Fuhr and city council members recently reviewed the budget and determined that six new police officers would not be financially feasible at this time.
The cost to train and finance all six officers is approximately $1 million.
Fuhr and the council are now considering hiring one additional police officer. Fuhr says the hiring of one police officer would bring the per-shift total of law enforcement bodies to seven.
Fuhr says each officer is handling about 1,000 calls per year in Moses Lake; a drastic rise in recent years.