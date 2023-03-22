After breaking ground in September, the 66,000-square foot apple processing facility under construction across the street from Genie in Moses Lake is getting closer to completion.
Built on a 42-acre parcel, the Okanogan Specialty Fruit (OSF) facility will be equipped to receive, store, process, pack, and ship its Arctic apple products.
"We have over 1,250 acres of Arctic apple trees currently planted in Washington State, and harvest yields are ramping up quickly as our orchards come into full bearing,” explains Neal Carter, President of OSF. “With our continued growth, it makes sense to have a facility closer to our orchards, so we can optimize efficiencies, quality, and minimize transportation. We can focus on ramping up our production capabilities and delivering superior quality product to our customers.”
The property is owned OSF's parent company, Third Security LLC out of Virginia. The processing operation is expected to create 60 local jobs.
“This is a large-scale project that will require the use of many local vendors and service providers to bring it to fruition,” says Don Westcott, OSF’s Senior VP. “As growers, we recognize the importance of strong roots. We look forward to establishing ours in the community of Moses Lake.”
OSF expected to have its apple facility completed and operational by mid-2023.