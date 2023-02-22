RITZVILLE — More than $20,000 has been raised on a GoFundMe account for the family of an 18-year-old man killed in crash on Saturday east of Ritzville.
Diego Garza was killed when he drove his 2003 Chevrolet Blazer off the road and into the center median while heading east on I-90. State troopers reported he overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll and eventually catch fire.
Garza died at the scene. The state patrol continues to investigate what caused the crash.
“Diego was just beginning his life, at almost 19 years old,” the GoFundMe states. “He earned a scholarship at Gonzaga to continue his studies after graduating with his AA out of high school. He had recently decided to stay an extra quarter to complete his degree with a double major. Diego had so much drive to find success and that was obvious. The Garza family is overwhelmed with the love and support that is being provided (to) them.”
All money donated will go directly to the family to help pay for funeral expenses and transportation. The GoFundMe page can be found here: https://gofund.me/0e3ca74a