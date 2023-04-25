OROVILLE - Multiple law enforcement agencies that include the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Drug Enforcement Administration seized over 100 pounds of drugs from several residences in the Oroville area of Okanogan County on April 19.
Narcotics seized included fentanyl-laced pills, methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine. In total, the BIA, DEA, and their law enforcement partners seized approximately 161,000 fentanyl-laced pills (to include Mexi-blues and rainbow-colored pills), approximately 80 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 6 pounds of heroin, and more than 2 pounds of cocaine. The BIA, DEA, and their partners also seized approximately 12 firearms.
A significant portion of the drugs seized were believed to be destined for the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, as well as for other Native American communities and surrounding areas in Washington and Montana.
Erubey Arciga Medrano, Luis Esquivel-Balonos, Chad Winston Vanatta, Emily Wisdom, and Jeremy Wright were indicted by a federal grand jury for the Eastern District of Washington for Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Actual (Pure) Methamphetamine, and 400 Grams or More of Fentanyl, as well as other related drug-trafficking charges.
This ongoing case is being investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs Division of Drug Enforcement, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force. The investigation team is being assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Okanogan County Sheriff, Colville Tribal Police Department, and the Kalispel Tribal Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Richard R. Barker.