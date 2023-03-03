WENATCHEE - Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort announced on Friday that it’s adding eight days of operations for the 2022/2023 ski season.
The added midweek days of March 27th, 28th, 29th and April 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th extend the resort's daily operations through April 9th and raise the total number of scheduled operational days to 129 this season - the most in 25 years.
Ski resort staff attribute the lengthiest ski season since the late 1990’s to consistent, near or above average snowfall each month and the above average number of patrons on the slopes.
“We are always looking to add in more opportunities for the community to get up and ejoy the mountain,” said GM Josh Jorgensen. “Whether that’s by adding lights to the top of the mountain for expanded night skiing like we did for this season, adding in additional Saturday night ski operations in March like we announced last week, or by adding in additional days to the calendar toward the end of the season, we want to provide as many chances for guests to experience joy out on the mountain.”
Mission Ridge is scheduled to be open from 9 am to 4 pm each of these additional days with chairs in operation to be determined. All other resort services will be open normal hours. For all the latest information on operations and events, visit the resort’s website at www.missionridge.com.