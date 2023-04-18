ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County’s coroner is revealing more about the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman found in an Ellensburg Apartment last Friday.
At around 9 p.m., 46-year-old Carri Priestley was found by an acquaintance in her bathroom.
According to Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson, foul play was not a factor in Priestley’s demise. Priestley appeared to have fallen, hitting her head on the sink before collapsing to the floor.
Henderson says Priestley’s death was not caused by striking the sink as her head wound did not result in any internal bleeding or hemorrhaging.
Henderson says Priestley has a history of epileptic seizures. Henderson says substance abuse may have been a factor. A toxicology report on Priestley is pending.
The official cause of death has yet to be determined.
Priestley was a long time special education teacher at Ridgeview Elementary in the Yakima School District.