OTHELLO - Goosebump-inducing details explain how a local family dealt with the unthinkable when a man randomly crawled into bed with her children in the middle of the night last week in Othello.
Manuel Trinidad-Ortiz faces charges of burglary and first-degree attempted rape of a child.
A probable cause affidavit supplied to Source ONE News indicates that 32-year-old Trinidad-Ortiz unlawfully entered a home in the 600 block of Wagon Rd. by entering the home through the front door just after midnight on July 19, 2023.
The 29-year-old mother in the home regularly shares a bed with her three children. That night, when she got up to use the bathroom, she heard one of her kids crying. Documents state that when she left the bathroom to check on her children, she observed someone in bed with her kids.
The mom pulled the covers back and observed Trinidad-Ortiz with his pants and underwear down spooning her 11-year-old daughter. Deputies say the woman refrained from hitting Trinidad-Ortiz and immediately got the kids out of the bed while calling for her 20-year-old brother who lived with them.
The mom called 911 and her brother assisted with keeping an eye on Manuel until law enforcement arrived.
Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the mother used to work with Trinidad-Ortiz, but she alleges she hadn't seen him since 2019. She told authorities Trinidad-Ortiz had never been to her residence, they never had a relationship, nor had he been invited over at any time.
The child told her mother that Trinidad-Ortiz was calling her by her mother's name while in bed with her.