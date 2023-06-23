MOSES LAKE - The Leal family of Moses Lake say they've filed a lawsuit against the Moses Lake School District after their 12-year-old daughter was assaulted by a bully at school.
In March, the Leal family stated that their child was at Frontier Middle School when another 12-year-old knocked their daughter down and repeatedly kicked her in the side.
The Leal family says their daughter was subjected to excessive bullying and had been assaulted by more than one student at the school which resulted in internal bruising.
The lawyer representing the Leal family released the following statement:
"There was no basis to isolate (student's name redacted) after she was attacked, or for preventing (student's name redacted) from contacting her parents directly. The district and school employees failure for over three hours to contact (student's name redacted) parents to inform them of the assault is completely inexcusable. As a direct and/or proximate result of the district and school employees wrongful conduct, (student's name redacted) has suffered serious emotional and mental stress, causing her to slip into a depression, and withdraw from school, friends and activities. (student's name redacted) dropped out of cheerleading and her grades have significantly dropped. She has not just been scared to go to school for fear of being bullied or assaulted, but fearful of teachers and staff further retaliating against her for defending herself and preventing her from contacting her mom or dad if something does happen at school. Mr. and Mrs. Leal have also experienced serious emotional and mental stress having to deal with these incidents, transferring (student's name redacted) and ensuring she has proper resources and counseling to manage the harm and changes that have occurred."
The victim's mother says the alleged bully showed up at their family residence on June 4 with two other kids, looking for their child, claiming that the 12-year-old was there to "come after my daughter." She says the students were yelling for her daughter and were chased off by her other daughter and a neighbor. The police were contacted.
The lawsuit claims that the school district violated RCW 28A.600.485 that restricts the use of isolation to incidents where it is “reasonably necessary to control spontaneous behavior that poses an imminent likelihood of serious harm.”