MOSES LAKE - The rumor mill about MOD Pizza in Moses Lake has been churning with claims that the renowned pizzeria isn't coming to Moses Lake.
However, MOD Pizza quashed that rumor on Friday, confirming that the deal with Hogback Development is still on, despite construction delays.
MOD Pizza Public Relations Director Charlotte Wayte says construction inside the space will now begin in early 2024.
MOD Pizza will be built inside that same building that houses Chipotle on the opposite end of the site. The commercial space is situated across the street from the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Maiers Rd.
A possible tenant in the vacant space between the two eating establishments remains unknown.