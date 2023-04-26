WENATCHEE - The adoptive mother of 15-year-old Jasmine Morales-Silva of Wenatchee says her daughter is back home safe as of Wednesday night.
Morales-Silva made the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after disappearing on April 9.
Jasmine's mom says she and her husband returned home from church at around 7:30 p.m. to find Jasmine sitting outside the home crying.
Jasmine's mom says her daughter won't tell her who dropped her off at the house or where she went or was taken. She says Jasmine is distant and is isolating herself, but doesn't appear hurt or abused.
"I'm very relieved to see her alive. Didn't think I would," Jasmine's mother told Source ONE news.
Jasmine's family says they plan to install security cameras and an alarm system to help them monitor their children better. Her mother believes she was with a locally known gang member who is being monitored by law enforcement.
