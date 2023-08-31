KITTITAS COUNTY — As families prepare to celebrate Labor Day weekend in and around Kittitas County, Stefanie Eckles, the sister of a man who went missing over three years ago, has issued an earnest plea to the community.
Ian Eckles disappeared under mysterious circumstances on May 17, 2020, in Kittitas County. Years later, his loved ones are still grappling with the pain of not knowing what happened. In a heartfelt message, his sister has called upon those venturing outdoors this weekend to be especially vigilant.
"For those of you planning to enjoy the outdoors in Kittitas County this Labor Day weekend, please remember our beloved family member is still out there," she stated.
She further cautioned families, especially with children, to be alert. "There may still be evidence or even weapons concealed in places your kids might be exploring - like hollowed-out tree stumps, creek beds, or bushes. Please ensure they do not stumble upon anything that might be harmful, either physically or mentally."
Anyone who comes across suspicious items is urged to capture a photograph and record the GPS location. If a weapon, potential human remains, or a shallow grave is discovered, the immediate action of contacting the police is crucial.
In situations where there's uncertainty about an item's relevance, such as torn blankets or clothing, individuals are encouraged to send the photo and location to Eckles' sister via Facebook messenger, which she can then pass on to the relevant authorities.
The troubling mystery surrounding Ian Eckles' disappearance deepened when Jorge Alcantara-Gonzalez became a person of interest. Gonzalez admitted to stealing Eckles' SUV around the time he vanished. He also confessed to a series of burglary and theft crimes, which culminated in a manhunt by law enforcement.
While Jorge is currently serving a 96-month prison sentence for his admitted crimes, he has not yet been charged in connection to Eckles' disappearance, despite suspicions.
Eckles' sister ended her message with a somber warning, "Please be alert out there and keep your family close. We tragically discovered that the woods aren't always a safe place."
Anyone recreating in the areas around Mineral Springs, the Teanaway, Blewett Pass, or Liberty is asked to be on the lookout for evidence that could reveal the location of Ian Eckles’ remains.
Residents and visitors alike are hoped to heed this advice, turning their holiday festivities into an opportunity to bring closure to a grieving family.