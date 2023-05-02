MOSES LAKE – Happy Gilmore more said it best: “Just tap it in!” That’s all you’ll have to do while playing all 18 holes of the new miniature golf course expected to open in Moses Lake next month.
The new miniature golf course is being built by the Russell family, the same owners of Moses Lake’s Lake Bowl, Papa's Casino, Ten Pin Brewery, Ten Pin Taphouse and the Ten Pin Inn and Suites.
Lake Bowl CEO Cale Russell says Lake Bowl Mini Golf is predicted to open in early June. The golf course currently under construction in the former grass park between Ten Pin Brewery and Lake Bowl.
The miniature golf course will emulate the Columbia Basin landscape with basalt rock columns and a tunnel, winding streams that serve as reminders of area rivers and more.
Russell says one of the holes will require players to put the ball hard enough for it to jump a stream. Another part of the course will require players to put into the stream, allowing it to trickle into the hole.
The Russells say small concessions will be at the golf course and the hope is to serve Ten Pin beer as well.
The Russells say Moses Lake has a deficiency when it comes to family activities, and believed that a miniature golf course could help fill that void.