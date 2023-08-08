HANFORD - More than three decades into the cleanup effort at the Hanford Site, the area continues to yield historical surprises. A recent discovery by the Central Plateau Cleanup Company has unearthed a fascinating relic from the past.
A crew with the Hanford contractor was excavating a small waste site within the Central Plateau when they stumbled upon an old mechanical time fuse. This particular fuse was a part of 125 mm artillery shells that were once used by U.S. Army soldiers stationed at Camp Hanford during the early years of the site's operation.
The Hanford Site, well-known for its role in the production of plutonium during the Manhattan Project, has been under intensive cleanup and remediation since the late 1980s. While significant strides have been made in making the area safe, the latest discovery demonstrates that the site still has secrets to reveal.
The found fuse, although deemed non-hazardous and non-explosive, triggered a safety protocol that required the expertise of Yakima Training Center. Specialists from the training center were called in to ensure safe disposal of the historical artifact.