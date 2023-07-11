FARMER - Mother nature has been causing significant traffic revisions in north central Washington as of late. One alteration in particular was rain-induced.
Washington's Department of Transportation says a Monday afternoon storm washed a significant portion of the eastbound lane of US 2 near Moses Coulee Rd. junction. The damage is located in Douglas County just west of Coulee City.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service says 2 to 2.5 inches of rain fell in the area in an hour. The deluge sent water cascading downhill along US 2 towards Moses Coulee Rd.
Damage spans between milepost 169 and 171. In one small section, the eastbound lane is completely carved out with some of the damage extending into the westbound lane.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane until the road is repaired.