MOSES LAKE - Tornados are rare weather events for Washington state, but at least one was spotted in Moses Lake on Friday.
At around 2:40 p.m. Sarah Fitch of Moses Lake captured the spinning vortex near Mae Valley, just west of Moses Lake. Fitch says the weather event occurred north of Rd 5 between Road C and Hiawatha. Fitch captured it all at around 2:40 p.m.
Video of the tornado was sent to the National Weather Service office in Spokane where meteorologists confirmed that it was a land spout tornado. According to the National Weather Service, a land spout is a tornado with a narrow, rope-like condensation funnel that forms while the thunderstorm cloud is still growing & there is no rotating updraft - the spinning motion originates near the ground.
In addition to the tornado caught on camera, Fitch says there were three other smaller tornados nearby that had dissipated, leaving the largest tornado behind; the other so-called tornados were not confirmed by experts.
The tornado reportedly did not cause any damage or injuries.
Around that same time, a funnel cloud was spotted and confirmed by the National Weather Service over Soap Lake.