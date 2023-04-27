MESA - A former Mesa woman will spend the next two-and-a-half decades behind bars for the killing of her longtime lover in August 2022.
On Thursday, Chiloe Chervenell-Brinson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for murdering Kathleen Chervenell-Brinson. Chiloe admitted to killing Kathleen on Tuesday after initially pleaded not guilty shortly after her arrest last year.
Chiloe murdered Kathleen, leaving her body under a pile of junk at her home in Mesa.
Chiloe had reportedly assault Kathleen in the past and had made threats to kill her. Chiloe was a known drug-addict who was recovering and then relapsed.
It’s believed that Chiloe strangled Kathleen to death.