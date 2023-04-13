WENATCHEE — A judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for the suspect in a lengthy standoff on March 29 near Leavenworth.
Abel Wilkes is charged with second-degree assault and obstructing law enforcement. A Chelan County judge on Wednesday signed an order for a competency evaluation after Wilkes’ attorney filed a motion claiming his client has not been able to clearly communicate. Wilkes will be evaluated by Eastern State Hospital.
Chelan County deputies initially responded the morning of March 29 after investigators say Wilkes was firing a gun at his home and had pointed the weapon at a neighbor who had confronted Wilkes. Due to a weapon being involved, A SWAT team was called in to make contact with the suspect.
Negotiators for the next several hours attempted to get Wilkes to surrender after he refused to exit his home. Tear gas was also used during the standoff.
Early in the afternoon, a Wenatchee police officer that is part of the SWAT team fired his rifle toward a window at the home. A few minutes later, investigators say officers on scene heard a shot come from the home.
At about 5 a.m. March 30, Wilkes emerged from the crawl space under the home and was taken into custody.
A search warrant was obtained for the home and investigators reportedly located several loaded firearms, several of which appeared to be staged to cover access to the crawl space.
The Central Basin Investigative Team continues to investigate the incident. The officer that fired his weapon, Sgt. Cory Bernaiche, remains on administrative leave.