SOAP LAKE - In a vibrant display of community engagement and philanthropy, the McKay Foundation and the Columbia Basin Foundation (CBF) will host the much-anticipated 'Luau on the Lawn' event today Thursday, July 27. The event and evening’s goal is to celebrate McKay Healthcare and its indispensable services aimed at improving community health.
The Hawaiian-themed event, with a start time of 5 p.m., will take place at the McKay Healthcare Center, located at 127 2nd Avenue in the picturesque Soap Lake. Attendees can look forward to an evening of island-inspired entertainment and camaraderie. It’s just for fun and friendship!
The 'Luau on the Lawn' is not just a typical event—it's a journey to the heart of Hawaiian culture. It will feature a wide array of activities, including hula lessons for those who want to swivel their hips to the rhythmic island beats, island music to serenade guests, and an assortment of yard games for family-friendly fun. There will also be a lei-making session, allowing attendees to create their own traditional Hawaiian garlands.
Food is at the heart of any Luau, and this event is no exception. Hawaiian-style cuisine will be on the menu, providing a unique opportunity to savor the flavors of the island paradise right here in Soap Lake.
The 'Luau on the Lawn' event is part of a broader initiative by both foundations to elevate the quality of life within the senior healthcare community. The Columbia Basin Foundation, known for its philanthropic partnerships, has been instrumental in raising funds to support McKay Healthcare. The CBF's ongoing mission is to inspire and strengthen charitable giving, thereby enriching the vibrant communities it serves.
"The 'Luau on the Lawn' is a fun, immersive way for the community to gather and give McKay residents an opportunity to host their family and friends," said a spokesperson from the McKay Foundation. "We are incredibly grateful to the Columbia Basin Foundation for their partnership and the essential role they play in our joint endeavor to improve community health."
The ‘Luau of the Lawn’ will also be a time to showcase all the projects and progress happening at McKay. The organizers warmly invite all community members to join them on July 27 for a memorable evening under the stars, celebrating Hawaiian culture, and more importantly, celebrating and supporting the healthcare system and senior community.