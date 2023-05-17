MOSES LAKE - It's been confirmed that 25 dogs died in a May 9 house fire near Moses Lake. Animal Rescue Friends Society of Grant County (ARFS) and Okandogs confirmed the death toll last week and this week.
The home that burned was at 4408 Chera Place, just west of the Moses Lake city limits near Home Depot. The elderly man who lived at the property reportedly had 45 dogs at the home.
The fire was caused by a reignited stove hood fire that was smoldering after a stove fire that occurred the day prior.
The dogs that survived the fire were collected by Okandogs and taken to a shelter in Okanogan County.
ARFS says the man had asked for help in getting some of the dogs off of his property prior to the blaze, but was reportedly turned down by Grant County Animal Outreach due to their facility being at beyond capacity for animals.
Grant County Commissioner says the situation at Grant County Animal Outreach and the county's lack of ability to place limits on domesticated animals per property must be addressed. She says the county used to have an ordinance that capped the number of animals owners could have on properties within the county, but the complexity of the ordinance as it was applied to rural areas with farms and sprawling private residences, made it difficult to enforce; the rule was repealed several years ago, creating a regulatory void when it comes to the matter of domesticated animal hoarding in the county.
This week, Grant County commissioners met with Wenatchee Valley Humane Society to seek guidance on how to remedying the issue of animal hoarding. Carter says the county is exploring ways that the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society could help in offloading animals to other animal shelters throughout the state and/or possibly provide temporary refuge for animals that need to be removed from properties.
Grant County Animal Outreach Board Chair Sara Thompson Tweedy says the organization is able to transfer out animals, but many shelters are at or beyond capacity as well. In addition, Grant County Animal Outreach is contracted to hold animals, dogs in particular, that are deemed as 'dangerous' and are held at the facility until the court case pending against an owner is resolved. Many times, Tweedy says the animals remain at the shelter for months or the owner doesn't return, resulting in a lengthier stay for the animal.
The county says Grant County Animal Outreach has been getting more money from the county as of late to help bolster its resources, but the aging facility reportedly limits the shelter's abilities.
We'll have more information as the story develops.