MATTAWA - The city of Mattawa has been awarded a grant of $6,903,000 from the Washington State Department of Commerce to fund essential water infrastructure projects, addressing both the city's current and future water needs. The state's public works department categorized Mattawa's ailing water system that needs replacement as 'severely distressed.'
Here's a breakdown of how these funds will be utilized:
1. Rehabilitate and Re-Equip Well 2: This project is set to see significant enhancements. The funding will cover the cost of cleaning the well, fitting it with a new pump, motor, discharge head, column pipe, line shaft, and spider bearings. Additionally, a new chlorination system will be installed, accompanied by the construction of a new CMU well house and the installation of advanced electrical and telemetry equipment.
2. Establishment of New Well 5: The city plans to either purchase or drill a new well, labeled 'Well 5'. Designed with an intended capacity of 1,000 gallons per minute (gpm), this will ensure that the city maximizes the potential of the associated water right permit. Keeping in compliance with the conditions of this permit, the withdrawal point must maintain hydraulic continuity with the Columbia River. As such, Well 5 will be strategically positioned at the city's west end.
3. Pressure Zone Improvements: A new pressure zone will be established for Mattawa's lower-elevation regions. The creation of this zone aligns with the Department of Health's recommended pressure limits, ensuring the safety and efficiency of the city's water supply. This endeavor includes the installation of new water mains, Pressure Reducing Valves (PRVs), and booster pumps, all aimed at maintaining optimal water pressure throughout the area.
A timeline for completion of the projects has not been confirmed.