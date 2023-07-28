MATTAWA – Mattawa Police officials say three kids are back where they belong after they were abducted this week by a non-custodial parent who had allegedly planned to disappear into Mexico.
At around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to an abduction in the 700 block of 4th St. in Mattawa.
The kids were reportedly taken by their mother, who did not have custody of her kids. The suspect vehicle transporting the kids was seen traveling on Road S SW going southbound. A Washington State Patrol Endangered Missing Persons Alert was issued to notify the public and surrounding agencies.
The suspect vehicle was found hiding in vineyard on Rd. 25. Griselda Bautista Martinez was arrested and the children were transported back to family they were legally allowed to be with.