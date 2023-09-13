MOSES LAKE — Two Rivers Terminal, a manufacturing company dealing with hazardous chemicals, is under fire from the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) for multiple safety violations, including a serious incident in which an employee was exposed to toxic gas without proper protection. The company is now facing fines totaling $479,700.
In a July citation by L&I, Two Rivers Terminal was slapped with penalties for seven willful serious violations, seven serious violations, and four general violations. The company, which operates in Moses Lake, Pasco, and Umatilla, Oregon, specializes in formulating products for agricultural fertilizer, airports, pulp and paper, and water treatment.
The violations stem from a harrowing incident that occurred during a January 2023 investigation by L&I inspectors. An employee, while unloading molten sulfur from a railcar, became incapacitated after being exposed to the toxic gas hydrogen sulfide. The worker suffered severe injuries due to a lack of proper safety measures. At the time of the incident, the employee was not wearing a hydrogen sulfide gas monitor, respiratory protection, or fall protection equipment.
Moreover, the worker had a full beard that prevented the proper sealing of a respirator. It was also discovered that personal hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide monitors were not issued to employees until the day after the incident.
Company management admitted that they had changed their process for unloading molten sulfur from tank trucks to railcars a few months prior to the incident. However, they had failed to assess the potential dangers of the new process.
Craig Blackwood, assistant director for L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health, emphasized the severity of the risk posed to the workers, stating, "It’s hard to overstate how serious a risk they were taking with their workers’ lives. We’re focusing our enforcement efforts on making sure Two Rivers is doing everything it must to ensure its workers return home safely at the end of the day."
Following the incident, L&I inspectors took immediate action to protect workers. On January 26, they issued an Order of Immediate Restraint, which halted work in the molten sulfur railcar unload area. The order was only lifted on February 6 after Two Rivers Terminal complied with specific safety measures, including providing respirators and ensuring their proper use.
However, during a follow-up inspection on February 16, inspectors observed a worker loosening the bolts to a manway hatch on a molten sulfur railcar. This action resulted in the release of toxic gas, confirming the willful violations initially found. The bluish/white plume of smoke, hissing gas, and alarms from the worker's monitors left no doubt about the grave dangers present.
Notably, this incident comes after Two Rivers Terminal was cited for more than 60 safety violations following an inspection in October 2022. Six of the recent willful violations are related to hazards that were not rectified from the 2022 citations.
In response, Two Rivers Terminal is currently appealing both the 2022 and 2023 citations. The fines resulting from these citations will be directed into the workers’ compensation supplemental pension fund, providing assistance to workers and the families of those who have lost their lives on the job.