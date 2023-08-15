CLE ELUM - Authorities are urging residents near Golf Course Rd near Cle Elum to be on high alert after 28-year-old Fernando Flores of Richland allegedly evaded arrest and is suspected to still be in the vicinity.
On Sunday, Flores and an accomplice, Jose Garza, allegedly fled the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Nelson Siding Rd. They abandoned a severely injured 27-year-old woman in the backseat of what was later identified as a stolen car. While Garza was arrested post-flight after an altercation with deputies, Flores managed to elude capture.
Recent leads suggest Flores, who is originally believed to have left the region, might still be lurking in the area. This follows a phone call made by the suspect on Sunday night, alerting his family that he was injured near a river and immobilized. Based on cellular data, his last known position was by the Yakima River, proximate to the end of Chepoda Road, a short distance northeast from Golf Course Rd exit 74 off I-90.
The public is cautioned: Flores is no stranger to crime. Recently paroled after serving time for robbery, he's identified as an affiliated gang member. The abandoned stolen car had traces of drugs and firearms, leading authorities to surmise that Flores could be armed and dangerous. Adding to the complexity, Flores has violated his Department of Corrections probation, with an outstanding felony warrant attached to his name.
The urgency to locate Flores heightened after multiple citizens reported attempted break-ins on Sunday, presumably by Flores and Garza. Surveillance footage obtained from a home security system provides the most recent snapshot of Flores, showcasing his last known attire. He stands at approximately 5'3", weighing around 150 lbs, and has distinguishable tattoos on his right forearm, chest, and left wrist.
In a proactive move, deputies have already reached out to homes in the vicinity, updating residents on the prevailing situation and advising vigilance. They're utilizing drones, boats, and ground patrols in their exhaustive search for Flores.
Residents are strongly advised to refrain from venturing into areas where deputies are conducting operations. Report any suspicious activities or sightings immediately to 911.