MOSES LAKE — A man who held a pair of scissors to a woman’s throat and strangled her twice in a dorm room at Big Bend Community College was sentenced to six months in jail.
Moses Denzel Jones, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree domestic violence burglary, third-degree domestic violence assault and domestic violence felony harassment with threats to kill.
With no criminal history, Jones faced a sentencing range of four to 12 months in jail. A judge sentenced him to six months behind bars.
Deputies were contacted Jan. 30 with information of an assault at the college dorms the night before. The 19-year-old victim told deputies she had been seeing Jones for about three months and the two were hanging out in her dorm, according to court records. Deputies say both the victim and Jones live in the dorms.
The two were doing homework early in the morning when Jones left the dorm to buy a bottle of wine. The victim told deputies he became drunk and was talking loudly on his phone. She reportedly told Jones to be quiet because it was late. Investigators say the man started cussing at the victim, who told him to leave her room.
The victim told deputies Jones “snapped.” He then grabbed a pair of scissors, opened them and held them to the woman’s throat. He then told her, “If I wanted to kill you right now, I would,” investigators stated.
The victim told deputies Jones eventually put the scissors down. The victim started recording video on her cellphone and continued to tell Jones to leave, according to court records.
The video shows the victim telling Jones to leave and then he lunges toward her. The phone then stops filming and the victim told deputies Jones became mad and began strangling her with both hands. The victim was able to punch the Jones in the face and he stopped, investigators said.
The victim then ran into the dorm kitchen and locked the door. She told deputies Jones went outside and tried to crawl in through a window. The victim then ran back to her dorm and locked the door. About a minute later, Jones, who had taken the woman’s keys, entered her dorm room and strangled her a second time, according to investigators.
The woman was able to pull herself free and grabbed pepper spray. She told deputies Jones came after her again and she sprayed him in the face. The woman also recorded video of the pepper spray incident. The victim called the resident assistant, who removed Jones from the dorm. He was trespassed and taken back to his room. He was later taken into custody and booked into jail.