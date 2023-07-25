EAST WENATCHEE - 15 of the most important men in Ivy Jacobsen's life took turns walking her down the aisle on her wedding day earlier this month.
Jacobsen is a school resource officer with the East Wenatchee Police Department; she was hired by the department in 2021 and was a former officer with the Bothell Police Department where she reportedly excelled at her job.
Prior to her days in law enforcement, Jacobsen was a standout student at Lake Stevens High School. However, her time as a teenager was overshadowed by the physical, sexual and mental abuse inflicted upon her by her father. Jacobsen has been public about the abuse she endured as a child from middle school until she was 16. After five years abuse, which included rape, Jacobsen informed her school resource officer, David White, about the horrors at home, resulting in the arrest and conviction of her father who was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
White is the man Jacobsen says inspired her to get into law enforcement and was one of 15 men who walked her down the aisle on her wedding day earlier this month in place of her father. Those men also included her brother, brother-in-law, uncles, and childhood coaches.
Jacobsen married Chelan County Sheriff's Deputy Tristen Jurgensen who joined the sheriff's office in October 2020.
Jacobsen says her story leading up to her wedding has inspired her to write a book about her experience:
It has inspired me to write a book because my story has remained largely untold. I hope to reach the silent victims who have not found their voice. I am a survivor of horrific events as a child that could have easily sent me into a downward spiral. Statistically, I should be on the streets but there were many people in my life who stepped up to help a child who was not their own. I would not be here today without my school resource officer (SRO) who protected me, arrested the monster who preyed on me, and inspired me to pursue a career in law enforcement so I could protect and serve our community and our youth.
Officer Jacobsen is seeking donations to help fund her book writing project. To donate to Ivy's book fundraiser, click here.