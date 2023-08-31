12:30 P.M. UPDATE -- A local man faces jail time after surrendering to police during a multi-hour standoff in Quincy on Thursday.
52-year-old Avel Beltran-Leon was taken in to custody after he allegedly barricaded himself in the unoccupied Westside Pizza building of SR 28.
Police say they had been seeking Avel after he allegedly broke into a home in the 600 block of H Street and woke up a woman by holding a knife to her throat. The woman told police Avel was looking for his ex-girlfriend who was known to stay with the witness but wasn't there.
Avel reportedly fled to the Westside Pizza building where he and other squatters frequent, according to officers. Avel refused to comply with police commands for several hours until he finally decided to surrender.
Authorities say the new owner of the commercial building is in the process of renovating, but has been having issues with squatters accessing the establishment due to the previous owners' questionable history.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
QUINCY — Local authorities are currently at the former Westside Pizza building, located at 704 F St SW in Quincy, responding to a barricade situation involving an individual wanted by police.
Earlier today, the Quincy Police Department received credible information indicating that the person was inside the premises without permission. Despite repeated efforts and attempts to communicate, the individual has thus far refused to exit the building or engage in negotiations.
Police are working diligently to resolve the situation peacefully and ensure the safety of all involved. As they continue their efforts to persuade the subject to surrender, residents and businesses in the surrounding area are advised to avoid the vicinity for their safety.
The circumstances leading to the individual's wanted status or reasons for being inside the former Westside Pizza building remain unclear. Further updates will be provided as the situation unfolds.