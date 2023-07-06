GEORGE - In a Thursday morning incident that briefly raised concerns among campground employees and concertgoers, a man was discovered trespassing at The Gorge Campground prior to its official opening for the weekend.
Around 9 a.m., Gorge campground security personnel noticed the man trespassing within the campground premises. Swiftly responding to the situation, the security team promptly removed the man from the premises. However, as he proceeded south on Silica Road Northwest, the man muttered something about explosives while passing a nearby venue gate. This caused Gorge employees to take immediate action by alerting emergency services via a 911 call.
Responding to the call, eight Grant County Sheriff's Deputies swiftly arrived at the scene and apprehended the man. In order to ensure the safety of everyone present, private security firearms detection dogs were deployed to search the area for any potential explosives or firearms. Following a thorough search, no dangerous items were discovered, confirming that there was no valid cause for alarm.
Authorities have identified the individual as a transient from Oregon, lacking the necessary resources and capability to pose a credible threat. As a precautionary measure, the man has been trespassed from all Live Nation properties. Once it was determined that he did not pose an actual danger, he was released.