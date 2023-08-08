BATTLE GROUND – A seemingly casual evening out for dinner and drinks has evolved into an ambitious quest to explore the entire length of the Columbia River.
Michael Curtis of Battle Ground has turned a hobby into a charitable mission and is determined to paddle over 900 miles of the river from the Canadian Border to the Pacific Ocean.
This endeavor, broken into five distinct legs, represents not just a personal challenge but also a philanthropic mission. Through Curtis's determination, he has raised tens of thousands of dollars for Northwest Battle Buddies, an organization dedicated to supporting veterans.
An Overview of the Journey
Curtis's expedition has been divided into five stages:
1. Leg 1: Bonneville Dam to Astoria – Complete (125 Miles)
2. Leg 2: Umatilla to Portland – Complete (190 Miles)
3. Leg 3: Wenatchee to Umatilla – Complete (198 Miles)
4. Leg 4: Grand Coulee Dam to Wenatchee – Scheduled for Summer 2023 (120 Miles)
5. Leg 5: Canadian Border to Grand Coulee Dam – Scheduled for Summer 2024 (320 Miles)
Once completed, the ultimate goal is to redo the entire adventure of all five legs in one 6-8 week trip.
A Journey Filled with Triumphs and Trials
Curtis’s journey has been filled with a mixture of triumphs, hardships, and lessons learned. From figuring out the right supplies to navigating around dams and treacherous weather, every leg of the adventure brought unique challenges.
But the expedition faced its toughest challenge in 2021. An unforeseen wildfire forced a reroute, leading to an accident where Curtis lost 90% of the use of his hands and arms due to a collapsed disk in his neck. The incident left him stranded and led to serious medical problems, including three surgeries and 18 months of physical therapy.
The Spirit of Resilience
Despite the physical and emotional setbacks, including personal losses in his family, Curtis's spirit remains unbroken. Inspired by his faith and the support of his family, he continues to adapt, improvise, and overcome.
"This year's expedition to support our Veterans and NWBB will be in honor of my Father and Sister, who were two of my biggest supporters," said Curtis, sharing his optimism and determination. "Physical limitations or not, where there is a will, there is a way."
Upcoming Adventures
The next leg of the journey, from Grand Coulee Dam to Rocky Reach Dam in Wenatchee, is scheduled for August 12-20, 2023. Though he may never fully recover from his injuries, Curtis's passion for his cause and the spirit of exploration drive him forward.
Supporters and followers can track the journey live and contribute to the cause through the SUP4NWBB initiative.