MOSES LAKE – Grant County Sheriff’s officials say a Moses Lake man was eventually airlifted to an out-of-area hospital after he wrecked his motorcycle just before midnight on Wednesday in his city of residence.
At 11:59 p.m., deputies say 25-year-old Nico Rodriguez Perez was speeding when he tried to make a turn at or near the intersection of Loring Drive and Patton Blvd.
Deputies say Perez failed to negotiate the turn and crashed his Kawasaki sport bike. Perez was wearing a helmet, but he still sustained serious injuries in the crash that included a broken jaw. A witness who called in the crash says it looked like Perez's face was "smashed in."
Initially, he was taken to Samaritan where it was determined he needed to be airlifted to another hospital due to the level of trauma.
Deputies do not believe Perez was intoxicated at the time of the crash.