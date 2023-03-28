GEORGE — A 39-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to more than nine years in prison in an August 2021 collision near George that left two people dead.
Fall City resident Christopher J. Crisostomo pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to two counts of vehicular homicide, according to court records.
Crisostomo faced a sentencing range of 95 to 125 months in prison. He was sentenced to 112 months.
On Aug. 11, 2021, Crisostomo was driving a box truck north on Adams Road Northwest, approaching the intersection with state Route 283. State troopers reported Crisostomo failed to stop at the intersection stop sign and collided with the driver’s side of a Chevrolet pickup truck.
Two people in the pickup truck, Rigoberto Marmolejo Garcia, 31, and Miguel Flores Ortiz, 52, were killed in the wreck.
Troopers on scene arrested Crisostomo for vehicular homicide. Troopers reported his eyes were bloodshot and he was slurry his speech. There was also an open container of alcohol in the box truck, according to court records. A breathalyzer test showed Crisostomo’s blood alcohol content was three-times the legal limit.