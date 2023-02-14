WENATCHEE — A man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison in the death and disappearance of an 18-year-old Waterville woman.
Julius J. Ceballos, 22, pleaded guilty earlier this month to second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault. He was initially charged with first-degree murder but the charges were lessened as part of a plea agreement.
A Chelan County judge on Monday sentenced Ceballos to 102 months in prison, two months longer that the joint recommendation from prosecutors and Ceballos’ defense attorney.
The body of Hannia “Paulina” Mosqueda Rodriguez was discovered March 17, 2020 over an embankment on a dirt portion of Horselake Road. Investigators say she had been stabbed and shot.
Mosqueda Rodriguez had been reported missing in October 2019 after she missed a bus to Wenatchee.
Ceballos has been behind bars since his arrest in June of 2021.