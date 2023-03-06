CHELAN — A man has pleaded guilty to setting fire to a horse stable while hiding from police in Chelan in July.
Connor Leo Strange, 18, pleaded guilty in Chelan County Superior Court to first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree assault.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 15. Prosecutors are recommending a five-year prison sentence due to Strange’s age. He was 17 at the time of the fire.
On July 17, Strange was involved in a pursuit with deputies through Chelan. Strange stopped at the Lake Chelan Rodeo Grounds where he hid in a stable. A short time later, Chelan Fire and Rescue responded as the stable was fully-engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading into nearby brush.
Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire with help from Chelan Saddle members.
Strange ran out of the structure but was taken into custody nearby. He suffered serious burns and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Two deputies had minor injuries due to an explosion during the fire, according to court records.