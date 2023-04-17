EAST WENATCHEE — One person was killed in an early Monday morning shooting near East Wenatchee.
A Douglas County deputy was flagged down at about 1:15 a.m. by someone in a private vehicle in the 200 block of Grant Road. A male passenger, 23-year-old Rock Island resident Elias A. Mora-Ontiveros, was found with a gunshot wound to his torso, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies and East Wenatchee police began providing medical care before Ontiveros was taken to Central Washington Hospital where he died.
Detectives learned the shooting occurred in the 10 block of South Union Avenue, and appeared to stem from a verbal argument, according to the sheriff’s office.
No suspects are in custody. Detectives are still contacting witnesses and processing the scene. Investigators say the shooting is an isolated incident and there does not appear to be any risk to the public.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 509-888-6822.