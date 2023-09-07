MOSES LAKE - A local man spent some time behind bars after he allegedly attacked a Home Depot employee in Moses Lake last Saturday.
According to police, the call about the assault came in at around 6:30 p.m.
Police say 35-year-old Austin Griffith walked into the store and confronted a 40-year-old Moses Lake man. Griffith allegedly head butted the man, knocking two of his teeth out.
Griffith claims he attacked the man because he owed him money.
Griffith was arrested and booked into jail for 2nd degree assault.