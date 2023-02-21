MOSES LAKE — A man who was found by police sleeping in a stolen car in Moses Lake was sentenced Tuesday to nearly two years in prison.
Brian A. Gallagher, 31, pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to possession of a stolen vehicle. Gallagher has six previous felony convictions, including eluding, second-degree robbery and criminal threats.
A judge sentenced Gallagher to 22 months behind bars.
Moses Lake police response at about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11 to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at the Inn at Moses Lake. An employee told police a silver Honda Accord was parked with the blinker and windshield wipers on and no license plates, according to court records.
Police found Gallagher asleep in the driver’s seat with the car in neutral. Police say they found fentanyl pills and methamphetamine in the car, along with ammunition.
The owner of the car told police he was at a gas station in Spokane the same day and was inside the store when Gallagher got into the vehicle and drove off.