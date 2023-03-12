MATTAWA — A 39-year-old man died in a late Saturday night trailer fire near Mattawa.
Grant County Fire District 8 and sheriff’s deputies responded about 10:30 p.m. to a reported fire in the 21000 block of Road 24.7 Southeast. Crews arrived to find a camper trailer on fire at the property, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators say the trailer was recently moved to the property and Juan A. Castaneda was living inside.
Firefighters entered the trail and found Castaneda unconscious and unresponsive. He was pulled from the trailer and life-saving measures were attempted, but Castaneda died at the scene. His body is in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
Fire investigators believe stove burners started the fire, which appeared to be accidental.