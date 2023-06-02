OKANOGAN - An Okanogan County man faces time in prison after he was found guilty of felony eluding on Thursday.
39-year-old Jose Agustin Sanchez's Okanogan County conviction comes from a pursuit that occurred in April 2021 near Omak.
A probable cause affidavit states that Sanchez was pursued by police after assaulting his ex-wife at a home on N. Fir Street in Omak. A nearby officer turned on their lights after seeing Jose's vehicle, but Jose attempted to speed away. Sanchez had driven through a barbed wire fence at one point during the lengthy pursuit.
Sanchez was eventually arrested and brought to justice for his actions. Sanchez has a long criminal history.
His sentencing is set for July 6, 2023.