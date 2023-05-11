WENATCHEE - A Wenatchee family says it's become a cautionary tale for local consumers who don't do enough research prior to hiring a contractor.
The Phillips family of Wenatchee says they've been bilked out of an $8,500 deposit by an Wenatchee contractor who "ghosted" them and never returned to complete the remodel they hired him for, leaving their home unfinished.
Nichole Phillips says her husband didn't do enough research on Josh Barnett of Wenatchee.
Barnett is the same man who pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless burning in the September 2016 Horse Lake Road Fire. An empty home and four outbuildings burned in that 20-acre blaze.
Now, Barnett is apparently finding himself in the crosshairs of an angry couple who say Barnett scammed them.
Nichole says Barnett's contractor license was suspended in December 2022. The Phillips family also says Barnett is not bonded or insured.
In a social media rebuttal to the Phillips family, Barnett denies that he duped them.
The Phillips family have informed police about their ordeal and the investigation continues.