MOSES LAKE — A 45-year-old Moses Lake man was sentenced to a minimum of eight years in prison following a conviction related to a Grant County Net Nanny operation.
Joshua Leonard was convicted in February of second-degree attempted rape of a child and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. Leonard faced an indeterminate life sentence with a minimum sentencing range of 76.4 months to 102.5 months.
Grant County Superior Court Judge Tyson Hill sentenced Leonard to a minimum of 96 months behind bars and up to life in prison. Leonard would not be eligible for parole until after serving the 96 months.
Leonard was charged as part of a Net Nanny operation in August of last year targeting people attempting to exploit children online. Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted the operation, posing as 12 and 13 year olds on online chat websites. Fake accounts were created and contacted by individuals who were then told they were talking with a minor, according to court records. The defendants were arrested after arriving at a prearranged location, believing they were meeting with a child to have sex.
Six other men remain charged including Omar Ivan Mancinas Garza, Abraham Calderon Ozuna, Fulgencio Ramos Jr., Robert Jeffrey R. Bancroft, Mason Tyler Pilling and Jerardo Reyes.
The operation was led by the Washington State Patrol Missing and Exploited Children Task Force.