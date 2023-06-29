RITZVILLE - The Adams County Sheriff's Office has announced the verdict in the highly anticipated trial of Ramon Reyna.
Following the trial, the jury unanimously declared Reyna guilty on all charges brought against him.
Reyna faced multiple charges, including Assault in the First Degree with Deliberate Cruelty Aggravators and Assault in the Second Degree.
This case revolved around the brutal, unprovoked beating of a fellow inmate at the Adams County jail, as well as a severe assault on a correctional deputy that occurred in June 2022.
"The Sheriff's Office would like to express its gratitude to the jurors for their meticulous examination of the evidence and their unwavering commitment to upholding justice. The prosecution team's tenacious efforts in presenting their case are commendable, as is the professionalism demonstrated by the defense in representing their client," Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner wrote in a statement.
Reyna's sentencing is set to happen within the next few weeks.
21-year-old Anthony Vargas-Martinez was the Adams County Jail inmate who was victimized by his cellmate in a brutal attack. He was admitted to Spokane Sacred Heart Hospital in critical condition. Vargas-Martinez was severely beaten by Reyna.
The sheriff’s office says Reyna repeatedly punched Vargas-Martinez, who lost consciousness. Reyna allegedly continued to beat Vargas-Martinez, kicking him in the head.
Corrections deputy Suarez Tapia entered the jail cell and tried to intervene. A Taser was deployed and initially stopped Reyna but investigators say Reyna then attacked the deputy in an attempt to escape.
An inmate worker came to the deputy’s aid and tried to stop Reyna from punching the deputy. Corrections staff fought with Reyna until he was subdued after several other Taser deployments.
Deputy Suarez was treated for head injuries at the hospital in Ritzville. He was released a short time later.