MOSES LAKE — A man caught stealing a catalytic converter in January in Moses Lake was sentenced Tuesday to a year in prison.
Trevor G. Schaffer, 29, pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to second-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief. He faced between four months and 12 months in jail. A judge sentenced Schaffer to a sentence one day above the high end of the sentencing range, 12 months and one day, which means Schaffer will serve his sentence in prison instead of the Grant County Jail.
On Jan. 23, Moses Lake police were conducting emphasis patrols when they noticed a man under a pickup truck in a car dealership parking lot on South Frontage Road. Police say Schaffer was attempting to cut a catalytic converter from the truck, according to court records.
The repair for the dealership was estimated to cost about $1,200.
Schaffer admitted during his arrest to attempting to steal the catalytic converter to sell for cash and then buy drugs.