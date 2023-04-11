MOSES LAKE — One of two twin brothers caught stealing a catalytic converter in Moses Lake was sentenced Tuesday to more than a year in prison.
Trevor M. Anardi, 32, pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to second-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief. With nine previous felony convictions, Anardi faced between 22 and 29 months in prison. A judge sentenced him to 26 months behind bars, according to court records.
Moses Lake police responded Feb. 26 to Moses Lake High School after a man was seen underneath a school district vehicle in the parking lot, according to court records. A witness confronted the suspect, who started running with a catalytic converter in his hand.
The witness, who was in a vehicle, was able to take pictures of both the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle. The photos were forwarded to other law enforcement officers.
Twin brothers, Trevor Anardi and Nicholas Anardi, were later taken into custody at a property on Potato Hill Road Southeast after a deputy located the suspects' vehicle at the home.
Police say Trevor Anardi matched the suspect in the witness’ photos.
Moses Lake police say Nicholas Anardi did not know his brother was planning to steal a catalytic converter. Police say he was driving the vehicle that the two brothers were in when they left the high school parking lot.
Nicholas Anardi remains charged with second-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief.